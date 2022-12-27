like, clouds, wind, without, rain, boasts, gifts, never, given

Welcome To Proverbs Club.A Promise Is A Promise.
Proverbs 25:14 (NIV).
14) Like clouds and wind without rain
is one who boasts of gifts never given.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Liars deceive others by bearing false promises.
Keep your word and safeguard your honor.
