I was right again. UK troops in Ukraine and Royal Navy in the Black Sea. NOOO Escalation.
The Prisoner
151 views
Published 13 hours ago
As Cosman so notes:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grant_Shapps

"Shapps was born on 14 September 1968 in Croxley Green,[citation needed] Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, the son of Beryl and Tony Shapps.[5][6] His family is Jewish.[7]" 


Mirrored - Emil Cosman

Thanks to John M for Link

Keywords
ukukraineneo-cohens

