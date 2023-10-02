I was right again. UK troops in Ukraine and Royal Navy in the Black Sea. NOOO Escalation.
151 views
•
Published 13 hours ago
•
As Cosman so notes:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grant_Shapps
"Shapps was born on 14 September 1968 in Croxley Green,[citation needed] Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, the son of Beryl and Tony Shapps.[5][6] His family is Jewish.[7]"
Mirrored - Emil Cosman
Thanks to John M for Link
Keywords
ukukraineneo-cohens
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos