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MSM covers up AZ Audit, Mom takes school board to school, You can't mandate EUA vax
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107 views • October 06, 2021
Award-winning former investigative journalist shows the journalism jiu jitsu the MSM uses to mislead and indoctrinate.
A mom in Vandalia, Illinois takes her school board to task after following the money and finding they profit from illegal, unconstitutional mandates that violate the Nuremberg Code.
How can anyone mandate vaccines that have not been approved by the FDA? Only one vax has been approved, and it doesn't even go into production until 2023. Read the label before you will even discuss an employer or school's unlawful demands.
A mom in Vandalia, Illinois takes her school board to task after following the money and finding they profit from illegal, unconstitutional mandates that violate the Nuremberg Code.
How can anyone mandate vaccines that have not been approved by the FDA? Only one vax has been approved, and it doesn't even go into production until 2023. Read the label before you will even discuss an employer or school's unlawful demands.
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