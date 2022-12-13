Governor DeSantis: COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Accountability Roundtable (2022-12-13)

Of course it was live streamed on FarceBook. Grrrrr. For anyone that dislikes going anywhere near that cesspool dumpster fire to view a replay, I downloaded the video.

NOTE: Fast forward to 01:24:44

"Today I am announcing a Petition with the Supreme Court of Florida to Impanel a Statewide Grand Jury to Investigate any and all wrong doing in Florida with respect to COVID-19 Vaccines"

-Governor Ron DeSantis, December 13, 2022

--------------------------------------------------

-㏖ [SubStack] [gettr] [truth] [gab] [telegram] [brighteon] [odysee]