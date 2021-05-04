BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

National Geographic Peddles Debunked Conspiracy Theories Regarding Jesus And The Biblical Worldview
TTOR
TTOR
74 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • May 04, 2021
Apologist Justin Derby responds to false claims made about Jesus and the Biblical worldview by an older issue of National Geographic that he came across at his local grocery store recently.

The Gospel Message Of Salvation:
https://www.brighteon.com/cacf5c1e-5ad8-443e-8769-81e41f872490

If you want to buy “Another Inconvenient Truth”, you can go to:
https://teespring.com/another-inconvenient-truth?cid=104379&;page=1&pid=1227&tsmac=store&tsmic=ttor-treasure-chest

If you want to contribute financially to TTOR, you can go to:

Teespring Store: https://teespring.com/stores/ttor-treasure-chest
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-objective-reality
Ko-Fi: https://www.ko-fi.com/jd_ttor#

TTOR Website: https://ttor.faithlifesites.com/
TTOR Blog: https://truththeobjectivereality.blogspot.com

Follow TTOR on the following social media:

CreationSocial: https://creation.social/page/view/15
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ttor/
JoshWho TV: https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/5d649488bbe53
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/TTOR
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@TTOR
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/ttor
Gab: https://gab.com/TTOR
Minds: minds.com/Truth_The_Objective_Reality
USA.Life: https://usa.life/truththeobjectivereality
Loop: https://loop.joshwho.net/members/2442920
Xephula: https://xephula.com/TTOR
Gorf: https://gorf.social/ttor
BrighteonSocial: https://brighteon.social/@TTOR
MAGABook: https://www.magabook.com/TTOR_Official
Keywords
jesusapologeticsexposedarianism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
UN Report Says Global Poverty Rises for First Time Since 2010, Affecting 1.2 Billion

UN Report Says Global Poverty Rises for First Time Since 2010, Affecting 1.2 Billion

Sterling Ashworth
Anthropic Report Warns AI Worms Could Spread Through Smart Home Devices

Anthropic Report Warns AI Worms Could Spread Through Smart Home Devices

Edison Reed
AI Less Regulated Than Milk and Washing Machines, Microsoft President Says

AI Less Regulated Than Milk and Washing Machines, Microsoft President Says

Edison Reed
To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

Mike Adams
The French Freezer Hack Wasn&#8217;t Really a Cyberattack &#8230; It Was an Invitation

The French Freezer Hack Wasn’t Really a Cyberattack … It Was an Invitation

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy