This Presidential List Reveals A LOT About The Experts
High Hopes
Published a day ago

Glenn Beck


Feb 20, 2024


For President’s Day 2024, the Presidential Greatness Project asked a list of “presidential experts” to rank all past and present American presidents — and the final list reveals a lot about what these “experts” really value. Glenn, Pat, and Stu review the list, which predictably ranked Abraham Lincoln 1st. But the list quickly devolves into a celebration of progressive presidents who expanded the federal government’s powers: “Everyone they like wanted a dictatorship,” Glenn says. And of course, the “experts” weren’t big fans of Donald Trump …


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sc--4gWLW_E

