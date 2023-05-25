Create New Account
AZ Officers Catch Human Traffickers Taking “Untraditional Route” to Evade Detection
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Sheriff Mark Lamb:

AZ Officers Catch Human Traffickers Taking “Untraditional Route” to Evade Detection


Arizona officers caught human traffickers taking an “untraditional route” to evade detection from local authorities, as seen in a video posted on Tuesday by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.



https://rumble.com/v2psvp9-az-officers-catch-human-traffickers-taking-untraditional-route-to-evade-det.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=7

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

