Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gaza City Snipers Continue Targeting Senior Israeli Military Officers
channel image
CreeperStatus
32 Subscribers
57 views
Published Yesterday

Gaza City Snipers Continue Targeting Senior Israeli Military Officers


Jon Elmer covers the fierce fighting in Rafah, Gaza City and Jabaliya and breaks down the combat videos that continue to demonstrate the capacity of the resistance to defend Gaza more than six months into the ground war. 2024/05/17


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


Source: https://m.youtube.com/@TheElectronicIntifada


CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Hamas, Gaza, City, Palestine, Israel, IDF, IOF, IGF, sniper, Ghoul, War, analysis, breakdown,

Keywords
analysisisraelpalestinewarcitysnipergazahamasstatusbreakdownidfcreeperghouligfceasefirenowfreepalestineboycottisraeliofcreeperstatuscreeper status

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket