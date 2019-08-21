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Britain and America's Shared History of Migration
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15 views • August 21, 2019
The recent migrant crisis in Europe provides ample proof that warfare, starvation, and the pursuit of a better life drive migration. More than a million and a half refugees have travelled to Europe since 2014. The United States has been a beacon for migrants for almost 250 years. Migration is nothing new for the British and American peoples. Let’s explore Britain and America’s shared history of migration.
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Additional Resources:
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We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
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