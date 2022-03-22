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Dr. Mengele, Ukraine Hospital Head & Nazi Activist said on LIVE broadcast on the all-Ukrainian TV channel, that HE GAVE DOCTORS THE ORDER TO CASTRATE CAPTURED RUSSIAN SOLDIERS.
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100 views • March 22, 2022
Terrible. I hope there is a translation for this video, if so I will upload again. The following was found with this video.
Dr. Mengele, Ukraine Hospital Head and Nazi Activist said in a live broadcast on the all-Ukrainian TV channel, that HE GAVE DOCTORS THE ORDER TO CASTRATE CAPTURED RUSSIAN SOLDIERS, because they are not people, but cockroaches. This should be disseminated as much as possible, with translation into foreign languages. Here's the full recording, about 40 minutes before the end of the broadcast.
Dr. Mengele, Ukraine Hospital Head and Nazi Activist said in a live broadcast on the all-Ukrainian TV channel, that HE GAVE DOCTORS THE ORDER TO CASTRATE CAPTURED RUSSIAN SOLDIERS, because they are not people, but cockroaches. This should be disseminated as much as possible, with translation into foreign languages. Here's the full recording, about 40 minutes before the end of the broadcast.
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