Another not very accurate arrival of the FAB-3000 from the UMPC, this time to the Ukrainian positions in Volchansk.

The bomb overshot its target and destroyed half of one of the two adjacent buildings.

adding:

The US Ambassador to Moscow was summoned to the Foreign Ministry due to the terrorist attack in Sevastopol, she was given a demarche, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The US Ambassador was told that the United States bears equal responsibility with the Kyiv regime for the terrorist attack in Crimea.

The Russian Federation will take retaliatory measures due to US encouragement of Kyiv’s strikes on Russian territory.

The American ambassador was told that the United States had actually become a party to the conflict, supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces with weapons that were used to attack Russia.