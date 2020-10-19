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Trump Recovers from Covid19
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4 views • October 19, 2020
Cindy Marlow and John Brewer joined Dr. Frank Simon, discussed Trump recovering from Covid19. Dr. Simon suggests that the Chinese engineered the Covid19 virus.
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