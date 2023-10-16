Long Range Shooting Guide for Beginners: Expert Tips from Northwest Guns

In this podcast my fellow content creator Derek Streeter from Northwest Guns joins me in a great conversation about long range shooting for beginners. Whether you're new to precision shooting or looking to hone your skills, this comprehensive tutorial is your gateway to hitting targets at extended distances with confidence.





In this video, you'll discover:





🎯 Essential Gear: Derrek breaks talks about some of the equipment for long-range shooting that you will need.





🔭 Optics and Rifle Setup: Get insights into setting up your rifle and optic for peak performance, ensuring your shots stay on target.





🎓 Learning Curve: Understand the common challenges faced by beginners and how to progress in your long-range shooting journey.





Resources for the show:





NorthWest Guns on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE3X_qcLQoase48uAJ8Himg





NorthWest Guns on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/northwest_guns/





The Rogue Banshee on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/theroguebanshee





The Rogue Banshee on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theroguebansheemedia/





Discount Codes - https://trb.fyi/partners-and-discounts/





The Rogue Banshee Webpage - https://trb.fyi/

















