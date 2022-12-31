Biomass is NOT Green Energy - You're Being Lied To

Biomass is not what is commonly reffered to as "green energy." Biomass is made mostly of trees, and trees are made out of carbon they get from the air. Burning biomass is just as bad as coal, but on top of that it contributes to deforeststion, something we really don't need in this day and age. We need to realise that civilised ways of life are fundamentally unsustainable, and not fall for greenwashing efforts of corporations.
TIMESTAMPS:
0:01 - Opening
0:35 - Trees come from the air
1:00 - What is biomass?
2:21 - Biomass is not green/renewable
3:53 - An "ecological chicken"
5:11 - Eco-SUVs
6:14 - Watch out for greenwashing!
8:19 - Bye
