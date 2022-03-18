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Babylon is fallen: whore of Babylon rising back to power (1)
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128 views • March 18, 2022
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Credits to a ministry which understands who the whore of Babylon is.
Vatican’s wound has been healed. Satan’s home, which lost power in 1798 when the pope was captured by French General Berthier, became a state and church power once again in 1929.
Soon, the Vatican – the first beast of Revelation 13, will return to its former demonic glory as satan knows his time is very short. History shows that the Vatican is responsible for the heinous deaths of over 100 million Christians during the dark and middle ages, from 598 to 1798, or as mentioned in the Bible, for a period of 1260 years! This is the same church whose popes have changed the times and laws of God (Daniel 7:25) and who have put the Bible on the list of forbidden books in 1229 and 1545.
The antichrist pope is moving forward with satan’s new world order agenda with the help of his co-horts in Washington DC, which is now under the Vatican’s control. The Vatican created Islam and Chrislam is currently being created, which will lead to the second martyrdom of Christians in Reevlation 20:4.
In Revelation 17:1-5, the whore of Babylon is the Roman church which sits on the seven hills of Rome. She is “[...] arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication: And upon her forehead was a name written, Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth.”
Notice how the Roman church is decked with gold and precious stones and how her cardinals are dressed in purple and scarlet color!
The Roman church is united with the Vatican to constitute a state and church union where the antichrist pope resides and manipulates world affairs through various groups including the Club of Rome, which divides the world into ten kingdoms. The kings of these ten kingdoms give their allegiance to the Roman pontiff or antichrist pope (Revelation 17:12) to create satan’s new world order, which is satan’s sadistic counterfeit version of the kingdom of God.
This is the same church organization – and her Protestant and SDA daughters – which the Father says in Revelation 18:4-5 to “Come out of her, My people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.”
God’s warning is followed by the Roman church’s destruction in Revelation 18:8-9.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to a ministry which understands who the whore of Babylon is.
Vatican’s wound has been healed. Satan’s home, which lost power in 1798 when the pope was captured by French General Berthier, became a state and church power once again in 1929.
Soon, the Vatican – the first beast of Revelation 13, will return to its former demonic glory as satan knows his time is very short. History shows that the Vatican is responsible for the heinous deaths of over 100 million Christians during the dark and middle ages, from 598 to 1798, or as mentioned in the Bible, for a period of 1260 years! This is the same church whose popes have changed the times and laws of God (Daniel 7:25) and who have put the Bible on the list of forbidden books in 1229 and 1545.
The antichrist pope is moving forward with satan’s new world order agenda with the help of his co-horts in Washington DC, which is now under the Vatican’s control. The Vatican created Islam and Chrislam is currently being created, which will lead to the second martyrdom of Christians in Reevlation 20:4.
In Revelation 17:1-5, the whore of Babylon is the Roman church which sits on the seven hills of Rome. She is “[...] arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication: And upon her forehead was a name written, Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth.”
Notice how the Roman church is decked with gold and precious stones and how her cardinals are dressed in purple and scarlet color!
The Roman church is united with the Vatican to constitute a state and church union where the antichrist pope resides and manipulates world affairs through various groups including the Club of Rome, which divides the world into ten kingdoms. The kings of these ten kingdoms give their allegiance to the Roman pontiff or antichrist pope (Revelation 17:12) to create satan’s new world order, which is satan’s sadistic counterfeit version of the kingdom of God.
This is the same church organization – and her Protestant and SDA daughters – which the Father says in Revelation 18:4-5 to “Come out of her, My people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.”
God’s warning is followed by the Roman church’s destruction in Revelation 18:8-9.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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