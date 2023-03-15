Russian Fighter Jet Smashes Into US Reaper Drone Over The Black Sea

Russia denies it collided with U.S. Reaper Drone

Russia US Collision Over The Black Sea - Will Pentagon Pull The WWIII Triger?





The US is famous for using any excuse usually coupled with lies to invade foreign countries to steal their oil for Rockefeller profits and control. Americans will pay for the Rockefellers Crime Syndicate wanting their One World Government.





















Disclaimer:

All video content on this channel is intended for educational purposes ONLY and is in no way meant to provoke, incite, or shock viewers. Nothing in this video should be considered a "call to action." It was created or reuploaded to educate individuals on politics, current events, war, weapon systems, constitutionally protected activities, and individual rights.

Fair Use

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research



