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Fully Vaccinated More Likely to Get and Give Coronavirus
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252 views • July 15, 2021
The Transport Secretary (UK) states that vaccinated individuals are much more likely to get COVID-19 and transmit it.
The "elite" are required to tell you what they're doing. If you think it was a slip-up, you might want to instead consider that they're being honest, and your mind just can't comprehend their level of evil.
The "elite" are required to tell you what they're doing. If you think it was a slip-up, you might want to instead consider that they're being honest, and your mind just can't comprehend their level of evil.
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