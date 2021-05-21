© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I am the Majority!"
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • May 21, 2021
Here is one of the most powerful and memorable speeches ever delivered – and in less than 5 minutes. It was delivered on April 3, 2018, as a public comment before the City Council of Greensboro, North Carolina, on a proposal to prevent gun shows from being held within the city. After polished attorneys and carefully tutored school children had delivered their comments in support of the measure, Mark Robinson walked to the podium, and this is what he said: 2018 Apr 3 - Source: TWANGnBANG / http://youtube.com/watch?v=NIwf3d7hP9g/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.