Proof the vaccine causes coronavirus out-break and death!

If you still have the ability to determine cause and effect, you should be able to understand this. When the vaccine is given to the population, out-break of coronavirus and the variants occur. The vaccine causes people to die but the media is covering up this fact. The vaccine makers are working with the media and officials from around the world to institute the implementation of a deadly vaccine and covering it up with censorship. Because they will not allow any sort of debate, the evil ones can put out as many lies and statistics as they want. And the sheep will follow...die. Please spread this video to help people open their eyes to this crime against humanity.