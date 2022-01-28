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Canada Truck Convoy! The Largest In History!
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743 views • January 28, 2022
Canada Truck Convoy! The Largest In History, headed to Ottawa in protest of vaccine mandates. Trudeau ran away and hid like a coward!
Audio track is Immigrant Song by Led Zeppelin!
Audio track is Immigrant Song by Led Zeppelin!
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