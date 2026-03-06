Numerous interceptors launched around the IDF Headquarters, the Kirya, in Tel Aviv this morning.

Adding, a post found:

Iran struck an oil tanker flying the US flag off the coast of Kuwait, which caught fire, according to the central headquarters of the IRGC.

More:

💥🇺🇸 American officials claim Russia is providing Iran with intelligence on the locations of U.S. military ships and aircraft in the Middle East, helping Tehran target American forces, according to The Washington Post.

The reported data allegedly includes positions of U.S. warships, aircraft and radar systems in the region.

According to anonymous U.S. officials cited by the paper, Moscow has been passing Iran information on American military assets since the conflict began. The claim suggests Washington believes Russia may be indirectly assisting Iran as fighting escalates.

The Russian embassy in Washington did not comment. Moscow has previously called the war an “unprovoked act of armed aggression” and urged an end to the conflict.

U.S. officials also claim Iran’s own ability to track American forces has already been degraded during the fighting, though the scale of any alleged Russian assistance remains unclear.