THE TRUTH SHALL MAKE YOU FREE

Written and published by Lucia on Jan.20/2024.





Dear brothers and sisters,

please listen carefully to this very detailed teaching Father would have me bring before you today concerning a particular lie that has been spread. That is, that the Old Testament with all its Laws, commands, precepts and statutes are no longer relevant to us today. Please study all the Scriptures given and Share this Word.

May Yah reap ALL the glory for His teachings and revelations now and forevermore.





Link to written transcript to follow.





Links to relevant teachings that were mentioned in this video:





SHOULD I BE KEEPING THE SABBATH?, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOHSi-6et7A&t=704s





WHO IS ISRAEL?, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1exgCM3Dnc





ONE OF THE BIGGEST LIES EVER TOLD/THE BATTLE OF GOG AND MAGOG, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Te9SntmCX9g&t=42s





THE TESTING OF OUR FAITH, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzMuNqYgLh0