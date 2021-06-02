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The Truth about Vaccines, Lies and Smears (Dr Sam Bailey)
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Buzzand_NZ
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53 views • June 02, 2021
The Truth Above All - June 2nd, 2021

Dr Sam has done another excellent video giving some alternate views (something that science used to embrace) to that of the narrative that the celebrity scientists want us to believe.

The presentation is mostly on the Stuff article written by a “climate change” reporter by the name of Charlie Mitchell, (so you know the science will be sketchy to start with) but Dr Sam does a great job of showing just how badly researched and misleading the Stuff hit piece is on Plan B’s scientist Simon Thornley is.

Here is the opening paragraph, no mistaking its a hit piece from the get go.

“As New Zealand became the global poster child for managing Covid-19, one local expert – the only one – still believes New Zealand’s response has been a failure. How did Dr Simon Thornley become a hero to anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists, and a villain within his own profession? National Correspondent Charlie Mitchell reports.“
Stuff

It is as fabricated and filled with falsities that it may as well be a climate emergency report

Forget not that we are taking part in a massive scientific experiment and that everyone should be well informed rather than misinformed. Funny how seeking out the truth makes you an enemy of the state these days.
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anti-vaxxerscovid-19dr sam bailey
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