Suhaib al-Ghoul's body remains with the occupation





On June 21, 2023, the resistance fighter Suhaib Al-Ghoul, from Jenin refugee camp, was martyred in a Zionist drone strike. It was the first targeted assassination in the West Bank since 2005, during the Second Intifada.

Two other resistance fighters, Muhammad Oweis, and Ashraf al-Saadi were also martyred in the same strike.

Their three bodies remain with the occupation. FPTV met with Suhaib's mother to talk about her son. She remains hopeful about giving him a proper burial.

Interview: Suhaib Al-Ghoul's mother.

Reporting: Obada Tahayne

Filmed: 03/12/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://FreePalestine.Video