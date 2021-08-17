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Stew Peters Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Exposes Global Genocidal PLAN-DEMIC
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241 views • August 17, 2021
Source "Stew Peters Show" ---> https://rumble.com/vl4u7t-dr.-....zev-zelenko-slays-gl
Dr Zelenko has some GOOD information to SHARE about the DANGERS of this JAB and the Globalist TYRANNY behind the JAB agenda but I think Dr Zelenko is DECEIVED to believe that TRUMP is not part of this SCAM-DEMIC plan of TYRANNY! As far as I'm concerned, let Trump make his case like the REST of the NWO Overlords when they appear in the NUREMBERG TRAILS 2.0 to determine if they are GUILTY or INNOCENT of COMMITTING CRIMES against HUMANITY! - Rogersings
Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko is the Doctor who recommended that President Trump take hydroxychloroquine (BUT TRUMP DIDN'T FOLLOW THRU with this advise and TRUST the good doctors or put him on the RESPONSE TEAM but INSTEAD Trump backed Fauci and the NWO! Of course, Trump ALWAYS gets the pass from his HOPIUM followers - Trump is the Chosen One!)
The one who DEALS in TRICKY and DECEIT is a child of the Deceiver of this WORLD - SATAN. Don't continue to FALL for the HONEY Pot TRAPS by sticking our NECK out for Trump and DON'T smoke the HOPIUM DELUSION to instill Trumple-Stills-Can as a NWO Overlord King .. FOLLOW REAL Patriots like David Knight and Sons of Liberty for news of how to RESTORE the Republic and FREEDOM for the PEOPLE!
Jesus answered, “My kingdom is not of this world. If My kingdom were of this world, My servants would fight, so that I should not be delivered to the Jews; but now My kingdom is not from here.” - John 18:36
-Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients ---> https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/....zelenko-prophylaxis-
-Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom
-Nominated for the Nobel Prize
-Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians
-Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures
-Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience BRINGS HOPE for those who are trapped in the imminent feeling of doom.
If you have “jab remorse”, the show isn’t over, and there are ways to treat the antibody dependent enhancement that you may experience as a result of the inoculation.
Get Dr. Zelenko’s “Z-Stack” at www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com
www.StewPeters.tv
Dr Zelenko is most likely Controlled Opposition ... Dr. Zelenko speaks to a Rabbinical court in Jerusalem ---> https://rumble.com/vkrdx6-dr.-....zelenko-speaks-to-a-
I doubt if this goes Dr Zelenco's way...Trump, Bibi and these Rabbis are all in cohorts. Thery are the reason why Bibi couldn"t form a Govt because most of the other parties are fed up with their religious stance.
For some reason Dr Zelenko DOESN'T BLAME Trump for Trump's FAILURE to promote HCQ or Trump's failure to TAKE the advise he GAVE to Trump or for Trump's failure to put him in CHARGE of the PLAN-DEMIC response TEAM but Dr Zev BLAMES Cuomo because he didn't take his advise. Trumple-Stills-Can ALWAYS gets the pass and NEVER the BLAME by those under the SPELL of his HOPIUM. Even now while thousands are DEAD and INJURIED from the JAB and Trumple-Stills-Can BOASTS that he wants ALL the CREDIT for this WARP SPEED Execution of Americas by a Genetic Code Injection, his FOLLOWERS LIFT him up in HOPIUM that he will RETURN and BRING down the ZIONIST Cabal Bankers orchestrating this SCAM-DEMIC ... IGNORING the fact that Trump's MONEY comes from thses Zionist CABAL Bankers and IGNORING the fact that Trump is causing a CONTROLLED Chaotic WAR to bring in TYRANNY with TRUMP as KING!
It is EASY to see that O'Biden and the Demon-rats and the RINO Rep-tards are COMMUNIST ... these Zionist PUPPETS are just the other side of the COIN of TYRANNY. The Zionist really DON'T care if the TYRANNY comes from Biden or Trump or the Antichrist in Israel ... as long as THEY RETAIN control of the MONEY! He wo owns the GOLD makes the RULES. Do as Dr Zelenko states, don't believe him ... DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH. Blessings - Rogersings
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Dr Zelenko has some GOOD information to SHARE about the DANGERS of this JAB and the Globalist TYRANNY behind the JAB agenda but I think Dr Zelenko is DECEIVED to believe that TRUMP is not part of this SCAM-DEMIC plan of TYRANNY! As far as I'm concerned, let Trump make his case like the REST of the NWO Overlords when they appear in the NUREMBERG TRAILS 2.0 to determine if they are GUILTY or INNOCENT of COMMITTING CRIMES against HUMANITY! - Rogersings
Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko is the Doctor who recommended that President Trump take hydroxychloroquine (BUT TRUMP DIDN'T FOLLOW THRU with this advise and TRUST the good doctors or put him on the RESPONSE TEAM but INSTEAD Trump backed Fauci and the NWO! Of course, Trump ALWAYS gets the pass from his HOPIUM followers - Trump is the Chosen One!)
The one who DEALS in TRICKY and DECEIT is a child of the Deceiver of this WORLD - SATAN. Don't continue to FALL for the HONEY Pot TRAPS by sticking our NECK out for Trump and DON'T smoke the HOPIUM DELUSION to instill Trumple-Stills-Can as a NWO Overlord King .. FOLLOW REAL Patriots like David Knight and Sons of Liberty for news of how to RESTORE the Republic and FREEDOM for the PEOPLE!
Jesus answered, “My kingdom is not of this world. If My kingdom were of this world, My servants would fight, so that I should not be delivered to the Jews; but now My kingdom is not from here.” - John 18:36
-Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients ---> https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/....zelenko-prophylaxis-
-Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom
-Nominated for the Nobel Prize
-Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians
-Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures
-Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience BRINGS HOPE for those who are trapped in the imminent feeling of doom.
If you have “jab remorse”, the show isn’t over, and there are ways to treat the antibody dependent enhancement that you may experience as a result of the inoculation.
Get Dr. Zelenko’s “Z-Stack” at www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com
www.StewPeters.tv
Dr Zelenko is most likely Controlled Opposition ... Dr. Zelenko speaks to a Rabbinical court in Jerusalem ---> https://rumble.com/vkrdx6-dr.-....zelenko-speaks-to-a-
I doubt if this goes Dr Zelenco's way...Trump, Bibi and these Rabbis are all in cohorts. Thery are the reason why Bibi couldn"t form a Govt because most of the other parties are fed up with their religious stance.
For some reason Dr Zelenko DOESN'T BLAME Trump for Trump's FAILURE to promote HCQ or Trump's failure to TAKE the advise he GAVE to Trump or for Trump's failure to put him in CHARGE of the PLAN-DEMIC response TEAM but Dr Zev BLAMES Cuomo because he didn't take his advise. Trumple-Stills-Can ALWAYS gets the pass and NEVER the BLAME by those under the SPELL of his HOPIUM. Even now while thousands are DEAD and INJURIED from the JAB and Trumple-Stills-Can BOASTS that he wants ALL the CREDIT for this WARP SPEED Execution of Americas by a Genetic Code Injection, his FOLLOWERS LIFT him up in HOPIUM that he will RETURN and BRING down the ZIONIST Cabal Bankers orchestrating this SCAM-DEMIC ... IGNORING the fact that Trump's MONEY comes from thses Zionist CABAL Bankers and IGNORING the fact that Trump is causing a CONTROLLED Chaotic WAR to bring in TYRANNY with TRUMP as KING!
It is EASY to see that O'Biden and the Demon-rats and the RINO Rep-tards are COMMUNIST ... these Zionist PUPPETS are just the other side of the COIN of TYRANNY. The Zionist really DON'T care if the TYRANNY comes from Biden or Trump or the Antichrist in Israel ... as long as THEY RETAIN control of the MONEY! He wo owns the GOLD makes the RULES. Do as Dr Zelenko states, don't believe him ... DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH. Blessings - Rogersings
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