The Lamest Show on Earth - New World Next Week
Published 17 hours ago

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw556/


This week on the New World Next Week: the Big Tech technocrats conspire to throw themselves and their AI godhood into the government brier patch; some rough Bilderberg beast slouches toward Madrid to be born; and the lamest show on earth hypes up the least important (s)election of your lifetime.


ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.


