Robot ATTACK DOG dropped off by drone

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RT
October 27, 2022
A Chinese military contractor has released a video of its latest armed robodog being deployed from a drone. The weapon on the robot’s back is possibly a QBB-97 light machine gun, which is capable of firing 650 rounds per minute at an effective range of 400 meters.
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