Russian Forces Panic! Ukraine Secretly Receives World's Best MANPADS from Sweden

June 9, 2023
Ukraine has received RBS-70 man-portable air-defense systems (or MANPADS) that Sweden promised in August last year. This weapon would provide Ukraine with a credible defense against roaming geranium-2 munitions, assuming Russia uses such drones in the future.
Sweden's delivery of the RBS 70 MANPADS is a small but significant contribution to the effort to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.
The systems will help Ukraine protect its people and sovereignty and send a strong message to Russia that the international community will not stand by and allow Ukraine to be invaded.
