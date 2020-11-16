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State of World Exactly as Foretold in the Bible! Rapture & Tribulation Soon! [mirrored]
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41 views • November 16, 2020
Mirrored copy of "Urgent! Time is Running Out! The State of the World is EXACTLY as Foretold In the Bible! #GetSaved" posted 30 Oct 2020 on Rapture Watchers channel on YouTube.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgDkOpUK0MM
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FROM ORIGINAL VIDEO:
The rapture of the church is about to happen very soon. If you are not a believer in Jesus Christ I urge you please just check out these prophecies coming to pass and compare it to the world we are living in. You have nothing to lose but an eternity to gain. Please, time is so short. God bless you!
.
We are told in Luke 21:28 that when “these things” “These birth pangs” BEGIN to come to pass we are to, what?
We are to LOOK UP! We are to LIFT UP OUR HEADS!
Why?
Because our redemption draws near!
So if we were looking when these things “began”
How much closer are we now?
We see EVERYTHING the Bible tells us to look for to signify His return.
The rapture is an imminent event. We don’t have to watch to signs to tell us that the rapture WILL happen. We know that it will, because the Bible is very clear on that. We will be taken in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye! Hallelujah!
But where does that leave us now?
With everything clearly coming to pass at breakneck speed?
Are we in the tribulation?
No! Please, dear brother or sister. We are not in the tribulation period. The beginning of the tribulation period is marked by the signing of the “7 year peace treaty” you will hear the words “7 years” and the antichrist will be the one to confirm this covenant.
Are we seeing a covenant in the works? Yes!
Are we seeing them speak on peace and safety in the Middle East? Yes!
What does the Bible say when they say “Peace and Safety”?
.
1 Thessalonians 5:1-6 1But of the times and the seasons, brethren, ye have no need that I write unto you. 2For yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Lord so cometh as a thief in the night. 3For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape. 4But ye, brethren, are not in darkness, that that day should overtake you as a thief. 5Ye are all the children of light, and the children of the day: we are not of the night, nor of darkness. 6Therefore let us not sleep, as do others; but let us watch and be sober.
.
This “sudden destruction” will come upon “them” and “they” shall not escape.
But “ye brethren” are not in darkness that that day will overtake “You” as a thief in the night.
.
Pastor JD’s “ABC’s Of Salvation” CLICK HERE:https://youtu.be/GEk8C6qe960
.
Our brother in Christ Sean at “ithasbeenwritten.com” has created a space for “Rapture Watchers Notes” which includes: The Left Behind Letter, How Can I Be Saved? Bible Prophecies Coming To Pass. To check out these notes CLICK HERE: https://www.ithasbeenwritten.com/rapture-watchers
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THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XhZwCHBIZgye/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Twitter = https://twitter.com/RAYM0ND7779
Steemit = https://steemit.com/@raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Reddit = https://www.reddit.com/user/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgDkOpUK0MM
.
FROM ORIGINAL VIDEO:
The rapture of the church is about to happen very soon. If you are not a believer in Jesus Christ I urge you please just check out these prophecies coming to pass and compare it to the world we are living in. You have nothing to lose but an eternity to gain. Please, time is so short. God bless you!
.
We are told in Luke 21:28 that when “these things” “These birth pangs” BEGIN to come to pass we are to, what?
We are to LOOK UP! We are to LIFT UP OUR HEADS!
Why?
Because our redemption draws near!
So if we were looking when these things “began”
How much closer are we now?
We see EVERYTHING the Bible tells us to look for to signify His return.
The rapture is an imminent event. We don’t have to watch to signs to tell us that the rapture WILL happen. We know that it will, because the Bible is very clear on that. We will be taken in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye! Hallelujah!
But where does that leave us now?
With everything clearly coming to pass at breakneck speed?
Are we in the tribulation?
No! Please, dear brother or sister. We are not in the tribulation period. The beginning of the tribulation period is marked by the signing of the “7 year peace treaty” you will hear the words “7 years” and the antichrist will be the one to confirm this covenant.
Are we seeing a covenant in the works? Yes!
Are we seeing them speak on peace and safety in the Middle East? Yes!
What does the Bible say when they say “Peace and Safety”?
.
1 Thessalonians 5:1-6 1But of the times and the seasons, brethren, ye have no need that I write unto you. 2For yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Lord so cometh as a thief in the night. 3For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape. 4But ye, brethren, are not in darkness, that that day should overtake you as a thief. 5Ye are all the children of light, and the children of the day: we are not of the night, nor of darkness. 6Therefore let us not sleep, as do others; but let us watch and be sober.
.
This “sudden destruction” will come upon “them” and “they” shall not escape.
But “ye brethren” are not in darkness that that day will overtake “You” as a thief in the night.
.
Pastor JD’s “ABC’s Of Salvation” CLICK HERE:https://youtu.be/GEk8C6qe960
.
Our brother in Christ Sean at “ithasbeenwritten.com” has created a space for “Rapture Watchers Notes” which includes: The Left Behind Letter, How Can I Be Saved? Bible Prophecies Coming To Pass. To check out these notes CLICK HERE: https://www.ithasbeenwritten.com/rapture-watchers
======================================
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XhZwCHBIZgye/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Twitter = https://twitter.com/RAYM0ND7779
Steemit = https://steemit.com/@raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Reddit = https://www.reddit.com/user/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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