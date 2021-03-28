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The Lost Pacific Continent of Advanced Human Beings - Did It Really Exist? [28.03.2021]
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127 views • March 28, 2021
According to Churchward, the lost Pacific continent of Mu "extended from somewhere north of Hawaii to the south as far as the Fijis and Easter Island." He claimed Mu was the site of the Garden of Eden and the home of 64,000,000 inhabitants known as the Naacals. Its civilization, which flourished 50,000 years before Churchward's day, was technologically more advanced than his own, and the ancient civilizations of India, Babylon, Persia, Egypt and the Mayas were merely the decayed remnants of its colonies. Could this strange land and advanced human's have really existed?
01:15? Colonel James Churchward
04:22? Lemuria and Australia
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
28.03.2021 - 1,428 views • Premiered 40 minutes ago
451K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_eW8Pt1AcjQ
01:15? Colonel James Churchward
04:22? Lemuria and Australia
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
28.03.2021 - 1,428 views • Premiered 40 minutes ago
451K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_eW8Pt1AcjQ
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