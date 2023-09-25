Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nate Polson: ALERT - Massive Blackout in Russia, Doomsday Plane Airborne in Black Sea! "Flashes in Sky" Seen
channel image
Pool Pharmacy
517 Subscribers
941 views
Published Yesterday

the power supply in the departure hall for domestic flights at pulkovo airport was switched to backup power - the temporary power outage did not cause any flight delays 

Keywords
justin trudeaucanadian prepperpower outagevolodymyr zelenskysaint petersburganthony rotapulkovo airportshushary districtwater outageyaroslav hunka

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket