When Systems Break Down People and Commerce Migrate (1015)

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Rotten Apples Could Spoil Brazilian Soybean Exports https://www.forbes.com/sites/jordanst...
Paraguay H1 soybean exports to Brazil climb 370% https://www.xindemarinenews.com/en/ma...
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South Africa Tomatoes, bananas worst affected by country-wide cold fronts https://www.farmersweekly.co.za/agri-...
“SUGARCANE FROZEN SOLID” IN SOUTH AFRICA + MOUNTAINS RANGES RECORD “BEST SNOWFALL IN YEARS” https://electroverse.net/sugarcane-fr...
South Africa frozen sugar cane https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fb...
“HIGH-PROBABILITY” OF POWER CUTS AS SOUTH AFRICA’S “DOUBLE COLD FRONT” INCREASES HEATING DEMAND https://electroverse.net/high-probabi...
SEVERE COLD WEATHER WARNINGS ISSUED ACROSS SOUTH AFRICA: “A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF SNOW” SET TO FALL IN SIX PROVINCES THIS WEEK https://electroverse.net/severe-cold-...
Let’s plan for the future — stop the Legislature’s new toll roads https://www.orlandosentinel.com/opini...
Florida’s new toll roads are supposed to help these counties https://www.tampabay.com/florida-poli...
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