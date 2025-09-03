Morning Manna - September 3, 2025 - Proverbs 10:27-32 - Words, Ways, and What Remains

Today’s Morning Manna explores Proverbs 10:27–32, where the paths of the righteous and the wicked diverge with eternal consequences. We examine how the fear of the LORD brings longevity and how wise speech reveals the heart’s condition. The legacy of the just is marked by stability, fruitful words, and divine favor—while the wicked walk toward ruin, exposed by their own mouths. Join us for a sobering yet hopeful meditation on how to walk in wisdom and speak with integrity. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961. Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! AmericanReserves.com It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! Amazon.com/Final-Day Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! books.apple.com/final-day Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. Sacrificingliberty.com The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! Trunews/faucielf