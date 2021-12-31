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CAN YOU BE PRO-LIFE AND PRO-VACCINE? BANNED YOUTUBE VAXXED VIDEO
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124 views • December 31, 2021
WARNING THIS IS NOT AND EASY WATCH SOME FACTS MAY BE STOMACH TURNING!!
From Diadash
This is a hot-topic so will just leave this lecture here. Powerful and hard to argue that the legalization of abortions were all about "ingredients" and less about women's Rights. This can be a painful subject for some and is sensitive and I can appreciate that. This video was scrubbed off of you YouTube which does not leave much doubt as to who pads their pockets. Please watch and recirculate!
From Diadash
This is a hot-topic so will just leave this lecture here. Powerful and hard to argue that the legalization of abortions were all about "ingredients" and less about women's Rights. This can be a painful subject for some and is sensitive and I can appreciate that. This video was scrubbed off of you YouTube which does not leave much doubt as to who pads their pockets. Please watch and recirculate!
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