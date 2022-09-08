Princess Gloria reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

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German aristocrat and Catholic philanthropist Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis joins John-Henry for a special breaking news episode on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
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