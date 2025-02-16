While You played pretend about a scary "virus" and a "safe & EFFECTIVE" nanotechnology "Vaccine" We Recorded And Documented EVERYTHING!

https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420/videos

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY, Boston, US In-vivo Wireless Nanosensor Networks (iWNSNs) consist of nano-sized communicating devices with unprecedented sensing capabilities that operate inside the human body in real-time. INTRA-BODY 🛜 INTERNET https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10586216

Technische Universität, Berlin

Optimizing Terahertz Communication Between

Nanosensors in the Human Cardiovascular System

and External Gateways

Intra-body Nano-Communication

Nanosensors Flowing in the Bloodstream https://www.tkn.tu-berlin.de/bib/torres-gomez2023optimizing/





https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1826977674457219277?t=mNY699civAhCiMPclYXDbw&s=19





UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE 2018

Internet of Everything – From Molecules to the Universe

"Implementing IoBNT will be discussed with an overview of ongoing work on nanoscale communication networks, bio-cyber interfaces, and human body molecular networks, e.g., nervous nanonetwork" https://talks.cam.ac.uk/talk/index/109078

Cambridge University Undergraduate Teaching 2024-25

INTRA-BODY INTERNET IEEE 1906.1Molecular Engineering in Vivo with smart materials. https://teaching.eng.cam.ac.uk/content/engineering-tripos-part-iib-4b27-internet-everything-2023-24

Cambridge University MINERVA: Communication Theoretical Foundations of Nervous System Towards Bio-Inspired Nanonetworks https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0GYz-hI_RQM





Internet of Everything (IoE) Group, Electrical Engineering Division, Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge,CB3 0FA Cambridge, United Kingdom https://www.researchgate.net/publication/372975988_Graphene_and_related_materials_for_the_Internet_of_Bio-Nano_Things

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN, ESSEX UNIVERSITY, GB,

TAMPERE UNIVERSITY, FINLAND

Bio-Cyber Interfaces for Intrabody Molecular Communications Systems

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/351279066_A_Review_on_Bio-Cyber_Interfaces_for_Intrabody_Molecular_Communications_Systems

UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA, South Africa 2016 Biologically Inspired Bio-Cyber Interface Architecture and Model for Internet of Bio-NanoThings Applications https://www.google.com/search?q=Biologically+inspired+bio-cyber+interface+architecture+and+model+for+internet+of+Bio-NanoThings+applications&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8





NIVERSITY OF ROME - DNA-BASED NANONETWORKS: REALIZING THE INTERNET OF BIO-NANO THINGS It aims to enable the seamless integration of biological and nanoscale systems into the Internet' https://www.diag.uniroma1.it/node/28334

Internet of Bio-Nano Things Nanoscale Computing through the Human Body Machine Learning in the IoBNT. Novel Nano-Scale Computing Unit for the IoBNT: Concept and Practical Considerations 1. https://www.tkn.tu-berlin.de/team/torres-gomez/

2. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/374107664_Novel_Nano-Scale_Computing_Unit_for_the_IoBNT_Concept_and_Practical_Considerations





UNIVERSITY OF LÜBECK, GERMANY Stefan Fischer Human Computing INTERNET OF BIO-NANO THINGS https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10595635

STEFAN FISCHER UNIVERSITY OF LÜBECK, GERMANY

KuVS Summer School 2024

Internet of BioNano Things https://www.kuvs-summerschool-2024.com/





UNIVERSITY OF DRESDEN (2022) MC NFV: Molecular communication NFV in 6G networks https://fis.tu-dresden.de/portal/en/publications/mc-nfv-molecular-communication-nfv-in-6g-networks(2bba913a-4e7e-492c-a2c2-59a8cd05d322).html