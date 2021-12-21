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Willing Enforcers, Vaccine Mania, CCP, amid more January 6, Climate Change, and Bubba race baiting
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10 views • December 21, 2021
Willing Enforcers, Vaccine Mania, CCP, amid more January 6, Climate Change, and Bubba race baiting
Also - INTRODUCING Straight Shooting News new series for SHORT CLIPS: BULLS EYES
This is Part Two of Straight Shooting News, Dec 19, 2021 -
(it is not necessary to watch Part One; this is a stand alone, but follows on.)
++++++++
Bulls Eyes: this show starts with one of our new series, Straight Shooting News short clips:
Bulls Eyes
Jo Rose w/ Laura Ingraham
“A Vax Card to be able to work and eat?
The vax does not work
My Body My Choice
A majority of Blacks in NY oppose the vax
we will lose our freedom if this continues
The world is looking to the U.S. Fight Back.
Vaccine Mania
Tucker with Parent taken to court by school
Federal Dollars
Inconsistent Policy
Tucker w/ General Hospital Ingel Rodimarker
His Personal Choice
No valid argument because the vax does not work
It is about control
This is dangerous when you look at what is happening around the world
Why is it that this is happening? Is it just a Fauci Cover up?
Lab from Hell
Why are they blaming Americans, and all unvaxed
Author of the Asian Bully (China)
Unrestricted Bio-Weapon not completely lethal (Historic Chinese Warfare)
The U.S. Taught The commie Chinese scientists how to create the virus and funded it!
Now why would the U.S. work with Our Major Adversary commie China is the question we here at SNN have been asking since we first found out about the connection in May of 2020!
The virus escaped while the Commie Chinese were creating a Vax before they intended to release the virus on the World!
Commie China and Fauci covered up what occurred, which cost many vulnerable people their lives!
These People think they are funny and don’t care if they kill people
Humorous no, treacherous yes but people are waking up
No one wants vaxes and the old ones will be obsolete
Is it about money?
More Distractions
Jan 6 committee
Laura w/ Mollie Hemingway
Shifty manipulating documents again
Swalwell wants charges against Trump
Liz Cheney
Committee is violating its own rules
Laura Still Race Baiting
ESPN Bubba Wallace Documentary
Why Now?
Climate Change Fraud and economy
Explain economy and what is taking place
LAURA w/ Michael Shellenberger
Natural Gas
While all this is taking place from Fauci Lies to Shutdown looming to people Vax Cards and Congressional Chaos, and then back to Race Baiting, here is something that really has to be concerning to everyone, Meet Admiral Grady, nomination
Review
Vaxes that don’t work being forced on us
Omicron a natural vaccine, but will be used by Biden for Mandates and Shut downs
Media pushing false information to support Biden
Harm being done by Fauci now and back then with AIDS
COVID Cards Police Willing Enforcers
School Madness Boosters or you can’t get an education
Commie Chinese Lab Cover up
Congress lies and distractions Jan 6th fraudulent committee
Race Baiting again
Climate Change
The Military
We Can Win If We The People Stand Together or hang Separately as fools! Ben Franklin I Believe
+++++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, publishing, merchandise, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
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FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
Also - INTRODUCING Straight Shooting News new series for SHORT CLIPS: BULLS EYES
This is Part Two of Straight Shooting News, Dec 19, 2021 -
(it is not necessary to watch Part One; this is a stand alone, but follows on.)
++++++++
Bulls Eyes: this show starts with one of our new series, Straight Shooting News short clips:
Bulls Eyes
Jo Rose w/ Laura Ingraham
“A Vax Card to be able to work and eat?
The vax does not work
My Body My Choice
A majority of Blacks in NY oppose the vax
we will lose our freedom if this continues
The world is looking to the U.S. Fight Back.
Vaccine Mania
Tucker with Parent taken to court by school
Federal Dollars
Inconsistent Policy
Tucker w/ General Hospital Ingel Rodimarker
His Personal Choice
No valid argument because the vax does not work
It is about control
This is dangerous when you look at what is happening around the world
Why is it that this is happening? Is it just a Fauci Cover up?
Lab from Hell
Why are they blaming Americans, and all unvaxed
Author of the Asian Bully (China)
Unrestricted Bio-Weapon not completely lethal (Historic Chinese Warfare)
The U.S. Taught The commie Chinese scientists how to create the virus and funded it!
Now why would the U.S. work with Our Major Adversary commie China is the question we here at SNN have been asking since we first found out about the connection in May of 2020!
The virus escaped while the Commie Chinese were creating a Vax before they intended to release the virus on the World!
Commie China and Fauci covered up what occurred, which cost many vulnerable people their lives!
These People think they are funny and don’t care if they kill people
Humorous no, treacherous yes but people are waking up
No one wants vaxes and the old ones will be obsolete
Is it about money?
More Distractions
Jan 6 committee
Laura w/ Mollie Hemingway
Shifty manipulating documents again
Swalwell wants charges against Trump
Liz Cheney
Committee is violating its own rules
Laura Still Race Baiting
ESPN Bubba Wallace Documentary
Why Now?
Climate Change Fraud and economy
Explain economy and what is taking place
LAURA w/ Michael Shellenberger
Natural Gas
While all this is taking place from Fauci Lies to Shutdown looming to people Vax Cards and Congressional Chaos, and then back to Race Baiting, here is something that really has to be concerning to everyone, Meet Admiral Grady, nomination
Review
Vaxes that don’t work being forced on us
Omicron a natural vaccine, but will be used by Biden for Mandates and Shut downs
Media pushing false information to support Biden
Harm being done by Fauci now and back then with AIDS
COVID Cards Police Willing Enforcers
School Madness Boosters or you can’t get an education
Commie Chinese Lab Cover up
Congress lies and distractions Jan 6th fraudulent committee
Race Baiting again
Climate Change
The Military
We Can Win If We The People Stand Together or hang Separately as fools! Ben Franklin I Believe
+++++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, publishing, merchandise, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
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