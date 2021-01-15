© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lee Greenwod: GOD BLESS THE U.S.A. (subtítulos español)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
100 views • January 15, 2021
Lee Greenwood, in collaboration with The United States Air Force Band, Singing Sergeants and Home Free, released a new version of his hit song “God Bless the U.S.A.” #FoxNews
FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most-watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.
Español:
Lee Greenwood, en colaboración con la banda de la Fuerza Aérea de los Estados Unidos, Singing Sergeants y Home Free, lanzó una nueva versión de su exitosa canción "God Bless the U.S.A.". #FoxNews
El canal de noticias FOX (FNC) es un servicio de noticias completo de 24 horas que ofrece noticias de última hora, así como noticias políticas y de negocios. La cadena número uno en cable, FNC ha sido el canal de noticias de televisión más visto durante 18 años consecutivos. Según un informe del Índice de Compromiso de Fidelidad del Consumidor de 2020 Brand Keys, FOX News es la principal marca del país en cobertura de noticias matutinas y vespertinas. Una encuesta realizada en 2019 por la Universidad de Suffolk nombró a FOX News como la fuente más confiable de noticias o comentarios para televisión, mientras que una encuesta de Análisis de Compromiso de Emoción de Brand Keys de 2019 encontró que FOX News era la marca de noticias por cable más confiable. Una encuesta de Gallup/Knight Foundation del 2017 también encontró que entre los americanos que podían nombrar una fuente objetiva de noticias, FOX News era la más citada. Propiedad de la Corporación FOX, FNC está disponible en casi 90 millones de hogares y domina el panorama de las noticias por cable, destacando rutinariamente los diez mejores programas del género.
FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most-watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.
Español:
Lee Greenwood, en colaboración con la banda de la Fuerza Aérea de los Estados Unidos, Singing Sergeants y Home Free, lanzó una nueva versión de su exitosa canción "God Bless the U.S.A.". #FoxNews
El canal de noticias FOX (FNC) es un servicio de noticias completo de 24 horas que ofrece noticias de última hora, así como noticias políticas y de negocios. La cadena número uno en cable, FNC ha sido el canal de noticias de televisión más visto durante 18 años consecutivos. Según un informe del Índice de Compromiso de Fidelidad del Consumidor de 2020 Brand Keys, FOX News es la principal marca del país en cobertura de noticias matutinas y vespertinas. Una encuesta realizada en 2019 por la Universidad de Suffolk nombró a FOX News como la fuente más confiable de noticias o comentarios para televisión, mientras que una encuesta de Análisis de Compromiso de Emoción de Brand Keys de 2019 encontró que FOX News era la marca de noticias por cable más confiable. Una encuesta de Gallup/Knight Foundation del 2017 también encontró que entre los americanos que podían nombrar una fuente objetiva de noticias, FOX News era la más citada. Propiedad de la Corporación FOX, FNC está disponible en casi 90 millones de hogares y domina el panorama de las noticias por cable, destacando rutinariamente los diez mejores programas del género.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.