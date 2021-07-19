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ALERT: Britain MANDATES VACCINE PASSPORTS! - The Uprising Has JUST BEGUN!
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270 views • July 19, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the news out of Britain of mandatory vaccine passports as head criminal Boris Johnson announces people will need a vaccine passport in order to get into bars, nightclubs and anywhere with large groups of people.
Of course this is just the beginning. As we've seen in France, it will end with shops, tourist attractions, restaurants and eventually grocery stores. Then they will go for the bank accounts and jobs which they're partly already doing.
In France, Greece and many other places there are large protests. We can expect a massive uprising in places like Britain against this absolutely insane, tyrannical technocratic rollout against all individuals.
We will continue to follow this shocking level of abuse as it unfolds.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the news out of Britain of mandatory vaccine passports as head criminal Boris Johnson announces people will need a vaccine passport in order to get into bars, nightclubs and anywhere with large groups of people.
Of course this is just the beginning. As we've seen in France, it will end with shops, tourist attractions, restaurants and eventually grocery stores. Then they will go for the bank accounts and jobs which they're partly already doing.
In France, Greece and many other places there are large protests. We can expect a massive uprising in places like Britain against this absolutely insane, tyrannical technocratic rollout against all individuals.
We will continue to follow this shocking level of abuse as it unfolds.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
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https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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