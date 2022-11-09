ELECTION Night Madness! Tons of FRAUD Already Flooding in! Will they Steal again?

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





Nov 8, 2022





Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna is joined by Florida State Representative Anthony Sabotini to talk about election happenings and shennanigans. Its ELECTION Day! DeAnna will be talking about all the FRAUD already flooding in today and what her predictions are for election day. Lets talk "Selection Day" craziness!





WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!





