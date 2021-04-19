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Word from the Lord: I Shout My Warning
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10 views • April 19, 2021
Please use discernment when receiving this. Message is below. Much Love to you all
Message: Darling write this down. Children you have very short time left here to prepare. Look around you. I shout My warnings to the roof tops of the tallest buildings but few turn their ear to listen. Listen to My warnings! They grant peace if heeded! I Love My children so much, they are My prize possession. I want them all ready but there will be surprises to who goes and who stays. Therefore stay aware! Stay alert! Stay repentive in your walk, for I will forgive. My Mercy endures forever, do not take it lightly. I Love you My precious children. Abide in Me and I shall abide in you.
Yahshua HaMashiach
Message: Darling write this down. Children you have very short time left here to prepare. Look around you. I shout My warnings to the roof tops of the tallest buildings but few turn their ear to listen. Listen to My warnings! They grant peace if heeded! I Love My children so much, they are My prize possession. I want them all ready but there will be surprises to who goes and who stays. Therefore stay aware! Stay alert! Stay repentive in your walk, for I will forgive. My Mercy endures forever, do not take it lightly. I Love you My precious children. Abide in Me and I shall abide in you.
Yahshua HaMashiach
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