End Game Cordon: Grid Phase 2

MATURE THEMES WARNING RELATING TO EARTH CHANGES AND THE NATURE OF REALITY.





Those who view this video in full will find the following information supporting the evidence and works already presented.

For your Discernment. 'On Saturn and the Flood'- work of Immanuel Velikovsky http://rogerswebsite.com/ah/OnSaturna... 'How cosmic collisions and epic explosions create the elements'- seeds of gnosis https://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2... The electromagnetic 'spark plug' function of Alcyone is encoded within this clip.The functions of Alcyone appear to trigger a stellar chain reaction during these alignments. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Jfxm... Terminator 1 entrance, as the murdering twin Saturn/Cain. Terminator 2 presents the second twin entering as archetype of the benevolent sacrificial defender/shepard Jupiter/Abel. Notice the 'digger' truck in scene to symbolize that it is Cain entering, the 'tiller of soil'. He comes for 'clothing' representing human souls/spirits as does Jupiter in Reaping. The dialogue outlines "what's wrong with this PICTURE?"- Saturn being the holographic 'VIDEO star' projector, Jupiter as the WORD, 'RADIO' star. The cosmic course between the BEN-evolent Jupiter vs MAL-eficent Saturn bodies told in allegory account, whilst the Bible (bi-bull) texts also reveal the astronomical events via encoded storied accounts. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjpBs... 1.38 min mark- Note the 'X' (symbol for Saturn) on the video cassette to affirm the above. This music video also encodes that Jupiter will be inserted via portal to 'correct' the corrupted projection 'video' of Saturn's duality matrix, to the point where that corruption will no longer reign. The lady in pink represents Alcyone. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-nC5T... Jupiter the bear and the 'house' burn during his stellar ascension. 'Dani' representing Alcyone. Two others beside him 'ignited', symbolic of the two 'killed' beside Jesus Christ/sacrificial Lamb Jupiter. Graphic adult scenes warning. May disturb some viewers

Ritual codes to discern below...The elites plan by the numbers and the matrix itself is coded to numbers within its' binary Design template platform. 2001 twin tower ritual event (2+1 totalling 3) - Saturn/Enki numerology year with fire element. 19 years later in 2020, the COVID19 enaction (2020=2+2 totalling 4) as Jupiter/Enlil year, with likely water element/flood event. I advise a state of alert and readiness, particularly for East and west coast U.S.A/Canada region. Potential danger months June, July and the Sagittarius period, although I am NOT making predictions. Always wise FOR US ALL to have an emergency plan in any case, especially given the world has been locked down unprecedentedly. Are the elites expecting something 'big' to happen? 2030=2+3 totalling 5. 23 too linked to our bio makeup 23/paired chromosomes- the possible final A.I/beast takeover bid timeline phase against the 'organic'?. The number 5 is linked to trinity member Alcyone, also representing the 'w-h-o-r-e of Babylon' as coded within the track below. Alcyone transforms herself and too is 'reborn' as the 'Virgin Mother' at the ignition of her new sun for the dawn of the new age.'West Side Story' is titled such because the new suns will rise in the west. These 3 bodies make up the creation trinity relative to this patriachal holographic system within the symbolized projected mater (mother) -ix womb of Alcyone. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYM-R... 'The FIFTH (5) EL (lord)-ement' is Alcyone. Her lover KorBEN Dallas is representing Jupiter

