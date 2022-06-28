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SkyView Astrology: Dark Moon Reading 29 June 22
Silver Dove
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120 views • June 28, 2022

SkyView Astrology: Dark Moon Reading 29 June 2022
By Katharina Bless

This Dark Moon in Gemini helps us to reconnect the consciousness with our feeling, our soul. If we look at things from this perspective, we are able to see different and act from a point of balance and harmony.

Here the link to the consciousness table that I mentioned in the reading:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/human-consciousness-levels


This is a reading with the real star constellations. For those new to my moon readings, please check out the latest Introduction because it is quite different from the Western/Tropical Astrology and my previous reading in my blog page:
A guide to Life’s Pilgrimage and the Soul’s Path of Evolution
https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com/2020/12/14/a-guide-to-lifes-pilgrimage-and-the-souls-path-of-evolution/

You can follow my Silver Dove Network at Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz or you can reach me there: @KatharinaBless


Personal Readings with Katharina

My readings are very powerful tools to better understand your life. SkyView Astrology is more accurate than any fortune telling, It give you the curriculum of your life. I also offer Dakini Oracle readings. For details go to: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/dakini-oracle-skyview-astrology-readings

**SkyView Astrology (outer circle) works with the real star-constellations. Western/Tropical Astrology (inner circle) has nothing to do with the stars anymore and their 1˚ Aries is 28˚ apart from the true star constellations, the Vedic/Indian system is 6˚ degrees different.
SkyView Astrology does not tell you who you are, but shows the time quality and blueprint/road-map of one’s life. It also is no fortune telling tool and can’t predict the future since you have the innate ability to co-create your life within the curriculum you have chosen for this incarnation. Once you know how, you can change your life and time line.
The dates of the transition of the sun are based on the guidelines of IAU (International Astronomical Union).
Katharina Bless is Author of “SkyView Astrology – Applying the real Star Constellations to our Life’s Journey and Soul Evolution” and “Flower Healing Power” book one and two and “The Secret of the Abundance Box”. She lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand. If you are interested to have a personal reading or life coaching, you can contact me through my blog page or at Telegram.

Keywords
real star constellationssky view astrologydark moon readingcommune with the soul
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