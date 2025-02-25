We appreciate Trump's understanding of the 'root causes' of the Ukrainian conflict - Russia's UN envoy

Vassily Nebenzia also urged not to let the "overdue ruler in Kiev and his puppeteers" derail the efforts of Russia and the US to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

About:

❗️ The UN Security Council approved the US-proposed resolution on Ukraine.

The US-proposed resolution, approved by 10 votes in favor and five abstentions, calls for a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine and for a rapid end to the conflict.