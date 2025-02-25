BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
We appreciate Trump's understanding of the 'root causes' of the Ukrainian conflict - Russia's UN envoy
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
 We appreciate Trump's understanding of the 'root causes' of the Ukrainian conflict - Russia's UN envoy

Vassily Nebenzia also urged not to let the "overdue ruler in Kiev and his puppeteers" derail the efforts of Russia and the US to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

❗️ The UN Security Council approved the US-proposed resolution on Ukraine.

The US-proposed resolution, approved by 10 votes in favor and five abstentions, calls for a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine and for a rapid end to the conflict.

politics russia events war ukraine current russian ukrainians smo
