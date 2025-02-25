© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We appreciate Trump's understanding of the 'root causes' of the Ukrainian conflict - Russia's UN envoy
Vassily Nebenzia also urged not to let the "overdue ruler in Kiev and his puppeteers" derail the efforts of Russia and the US to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
❗️ The UN Security Council approved the US-proposed resolution on Ukraine.
The US-proposed resolution, approved by 10 votes in favor and five abstentions, calls for a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine and for a rapid end to the conflict.