20230704 HEAVENLY MINDED PART 2 (MINISTER DEREK HALLETT)

SOUND THE TRUMPET MINISTRIES soundthetrumpetministries.com



PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/VS1rkJGmbPCN/



PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-1123613

ALSO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL ON BRIGHTEON:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/faithfulservant7

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO CONTRIBUTE TO THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO THESE LINKS: https://www.paypal.me/derekhallettministry

VENMO: https://venmo.com/u/Derek-Hallett-2



PRAYER LINE NUMBER: 605-472-5675 ACCESS CODE: 1078181 EVERY NIGHT AT 7PM PACIFIC TIME & 10PM EASTERN TIME.

