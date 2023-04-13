The Great Comet of 2029! The Future of the USA! St Hildegard & the Wormwood Prophecy Confirmed!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





April 12, 2023





Incredible prophecy about the USA! Saint Hildegard

One of the most controversial of the prophets of the end times is Saint Hildegard. She lived between 12th century, was from Germany and her feast day is the 17th of September. It is interesting to note that her visions created great music, medical cures used today, and new understandings of theology. She advised Kings, Monarchs, Bishops and even Popes.





📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW





🌟 For Australian devotees

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-end-times-spiritual-warfare-mother-refuge/1143070315?ean=9780645665215





📖​ Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B15MG9PQ/ref=cm_sw_r_awdo_J8S5FVKD1BTDE38SVB2R





🌟FREE DELIVERY WORLDWIDE !

https://www.bookdepository.com/Pieta-Apocalyse-Ron-Ray/9780645665208?ref=grid-view





🌟Australian devotees, get your paperback here - free delivery:

https://www.booktopia.com.au/pieta-of-the-apocalyse-ron-ray/book/9780645665208.html





🔔 Join this channel to get access to perks :

/ @motherandrefuge





✝️ Visit Our Website

https://motherandrefuge.com/





💜 Please consider supporting this channel through a donation. Donations will go towards basic channel infrastructure, faster internet access, improving video editing tools, paying for professional editing and voiceovers, and other supports.

❤️PayPal Donation Link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=K5RKZW8KVYLK2¤cy_code=USD

⛪ Join our Rumble channel:

https://rumble.com/user/MotherandRefuge





✝️ Join us on FB:

https://www.facebook.com/Motheroftheendtimes/





⛪Join our Telegram Group

https://t.me/+O3VQkRnLHodiZjA1





✝️ Join our Telegram Channel

https://t.me/MotherandRefuge





⛪ Join our Signal Group

https://signal.group/#CjQKIOP6yg4eabl_W0WQhWupVxksJjf_FqiLY1wE3S-xv5sREhCBQr_ReHIJRPXAoMhRIBLv





✝️ Join us on Twitter





https://twitter.com/RefugeEnd?t=UIwMzJQhBk1G7xvcqC5qsA&s=09





​✍​📃​ Please contact the channel for suggestions or to offer assistance with this mission:

Email : [email protected]





Mirrored from Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyZMZSEWakA



