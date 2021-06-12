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Kids Get Heart Inflammation After Jab - Hugo Taks
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80 views • June 12, 2021
More controversial after affects of those nasty jabs. I think many of us have vaccine fatigue now, what with all news happening about them. It is great that people are brave enough to get this news out there into so many avenues of media. Thanks to all that do.
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