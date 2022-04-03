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April Fools Caldera pt 1
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Call of duty: Warzone 4/1/22 stream pt 1, Check me out on twitch @ Phased_Bullet, ALL donations go to a veterans non profit to combat the veteran suicide rate, i am a retired army combat veteran with 4 combat deployments
Be sure to join my discord https://discord.gg/eRU7tu6y
Be sure to join my discord https://discord.gg/eRU7tu6y
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