© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'The Image of The Beast' is Closer Than you Think - AI Transhumanism [06.11.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
171 views • November 08, 2021
Nicholson1968 DoUSeeWhateyec:
Most people think I'm against technology... But I'm not, its how far we take it to control a human being in this day and age. Two ways of control... The first is happening now... Constant recommendations on videos that you might like,commercials, media influencing the masses leading people down a path to want more technology.
Next will be to merge with tech. Hive mind... One with it..Singularity.. Transhumanism.
The key to understanding is the body..Its a vessel or temple from the creator.
What mankind does to that temple in the future is truly the key to understanding the mark of the beast. The abomination of desolation in the temple of god
Transhumanist terminology that blew my mind and made so much sense. These are some of their official terms;
#1 Rapture of the future: naive optimism that everything will be all right in the future and that future technology can solve every conceivable problem.
#2 Omega point: a possible future state when intelligence controls the universe totally, and the amount of information processed and stored goes asymptotically towards infinity. The term was coined by the french jesuit priest pierre teilhard de chardin.
https://www.nicholson1968.com/transhumans-the-new-race/
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968/videos
Facebook recently changed its name to "Meta" (Metaverse):
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=facebook+metaverse&;t=h_&ia=web
296 views Nov 6, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444 - 651 subscribers
https://youtu.be/JK8MhaFX6Mo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
Most people think I'm against technology... But I'm not, its how far we take it to control a human being in this day and age. Two ways of control... The first is happening now... Constant recommendations on videos that you might like,commercials, media influencing the masses leading people down a path to want more technology.
Next will be to merge with tech. Hive mind... One with it..Singularity.. Transhumanism.
The key to understanding is the body..Its a vessel or temple from the creator.
What mankind does to that temple in the future is truly the key to understanding the mark of the beast. The abomination of desolation in the temple of god
Transhumanist terminology that blew my mind and made so much sense. These are some of their official terms;
#1 Rapture of the future: naive optimism that everything will be all right in the future and that future technology can solve every conceivable problem.
#2 Omega point: a possible future state when intelligence controls the universe totally, and the amount of information processed and stored goes asymptotically towards infinity. The term was coined by the french jesuit priest pierre teilhard de chardin.
https://www.nicholson1968.com/transhumans-the-new-race/
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968/videos
Facebook recently changed its name to "Meta" (Metaverse):
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=facebook+metaverse&;t=h_&ia=web
296 views Nov 6, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444 - 651 subscribers
https://youtu.be/JK8MhaFX6Mo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.