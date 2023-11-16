Create New Account
Traitor to the United States refuses to answer simple question
520 views
Published 19 hours ago

DHS Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas repeatedly refuses to tell Rep Michael Guest how many illegal encounters represents "a bad day" for CBP. (1 min, 28 seconds) The number of entries has now exploded to over 11,000/day. Here's the real video, without the toilet: https://t.me/davidavocadowolfe/112559

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
zogcoudenhove-kalergi planalejandro mayorkasmichael guest

